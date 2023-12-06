London giant predicts uptick in annual completions

The 57,000-home group said it was “on track” to hand over 815 homes by the end of its financial year in March. By comparison, the landlord reported 657 completions in 2022-23.

In its most recent half-year trading update, MTVH completed 293 homes.

Geeta Nanda, MTVH’s chief executive, said: “Excellent progress continues to be made at our flagship regeneration scheme at Clapham Park, south London, with construction works on the second phase of 520 new homes now underway.”