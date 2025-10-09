London housing association appoints BPHA boss as board chair

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
A small housing association in Islington, north London, has appointed Richard Hill, chief executive of BPHA, as chair of the board.
Richard Hill has joined Barnsbury Housing Association, which manages around 300 homes in the north London area.
He takes over from Sean McLaughlin, former managing director of Homes for Haringey, who had been chair of board since 2019.
Mr Hill is currently chief executive officer at BPHA, which has more than 20,000 homes in the Cambridge-Oxford arc. He joined the Bedford-based landlord in 2023.
He also chairs the board at Phoenix Futures, a drugs and alcohol rehabilitation charity.
The experienced housing professional was previously deputy chief executive of the Homes and Communities Agency, before it became Homes England.
In 2013, Mr Hill left the agency to head up Spectrum Housing, which merged with Sovereign in 2016. He later served as chief executive of One Housing, which then merged with Riverside in 2021.
Barnsbury Housing Association, which owns property within the ward of Barnsbury in Islington, is also looking to hire a head of governance to take a lead on governance and assurance.
Last year, Inside Housing spoke to Mr Hill about BPHA taking on more Section 106 homes.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive news of sector appointments straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories