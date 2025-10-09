London housing association appoints BPHA boss as board chair

A small housing association in Islington, north London, has appointed Richard Hill, chief executive of BPHA, as chair of the board #UKhousing

He takes over from Sean McLaughlin, former managing director of Homes for Haringey, who had been chair of board since 2019.

Richard Hill has joined Barnsbury Housing Association, which manages around 300 homes in the north London area.

Mr Hill is currently chief executive officer at BPHA, which has more than 20,000 homes in the Cambridge-Oxford arc. He joined the Bedford-based landlord in 2023.

He also chairs the board at Phoenix Futures, a drugs and alcohol rehabilitation charity.

The experienced housing professional was previously deputy chief executive of the Homes and Communities Agency, before it became Homes England.