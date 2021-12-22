London housing association placed under investigation by regulator

In a regulatory notice published today, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) announced that it is investigating Shepherds Bush Housing Group (SBHG) on matters that may affect its compliance.

The regulator is specifically looking at the governance element of the Governance and Financial Viability Standard, it said.

Landlords being investigated for an issue related to their compliance are added to the regulator’s gradings under review list until the investigation is completed and a new narrative regulatory judgement is published.