ao link

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles

London housing association placed under investigation by regulator

News22.12.21by Grainne Cuffe

A west London housing association has been placed under review by the English regulator on governance grounds.

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Picture: Getty
Picture: Getty
Sharelines
LinkedIn IHShepherds Bush Housing Group has been placed on the regulator’s gradings under review list #UKhousing

In a regulatory notice published today, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) announced that it is investigating Shepherds Bush Housing Group (SBHG) on matters that may affect its compliance.

The regulator is specifically looking at the governance element of the Governance and Financial Viability Standard, it said.

Landlords being investigated for an issue related to their compliance are added to the regulator’s gradings under review list until the investigation is completed and a new narrative regulatory judgement is published.

Read more

London borough plans crackdown on skyscrapers under new guidanceLondon borough plans crackdown on skyscrapers under new guidance
Regulator places supported housing provider on gradings under review listRegulator places supported housing provider on gradings under review list
Regulatory judgements: London housing association handed governance downgrade following safety failingsRegulatory judgements: London housing association handed governance downgrade following safety failings
RSH quarterly survey: ‘robust’ financial recovery driven by record spending on development and acquisitionRSH quarterly survey: ‘robust’ financial recovery driven by record spending on development and acquisition
RSH report: landlords spent almost 3% less per home last yearRSH report: landlords spent almost 3% less per home last year

The 5,000-home landlord, which was found to have breached the Home Standard last year over electric and asbestos safety issues, currently has a grade of G2/V2.

Matt Campion, chief executive of SBHG, said: “While we are disappointed to have been placed on the gradings under review list, myself, the executive team and the board are committed to improving our corporate governance at Shepherds Bush Housing Group.

“We are currently rated as G2/V2 and we are determined to maintain our current gradings.

“We understand the regulator’s reservations around our governance and we will be working closely with them in the coming weeks and will be doing everything we can to satisfy their concerns.”

Sign up for our regulation and legal newsletter

Sign up for our regulation and legal newsletter

New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly regulation and legal round-up straight to your inbox

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters

Housing Association/RPLondonRegulation and Governance
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related stories