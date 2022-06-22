London housing association rated non-compliant after coming ‘within weeks of potential covenant breach’

In a judgement published today, Shepherds Bush Housing Group (SBHG) has been downgraded to a G3/V2 grading, which means it is non-compliant on governance issues.

It comes six months after the 5,000-home landlord was placed on the regulator’s ‘gradings under review’ list, which means it was being investigated for an issue that could impact its compliance with the regulatory standards.

In today’s judgement, the regulator said it “lacks assurance that the board of Shepherds Bush has been managing its affairs with an appropriate degree of skill, diligence, prudence and foresight”.

One of the identified weaknesses included “inaccuracies in board reporting, coupled with a lack of effective board oversight and scrutiny”, which meant that SBHG’s board “failed to identify the potential crystallisation of a serious risk in sufficient time for the board to effectively manage it”.

This led to the housing association coming within weeks of a potential loan covenant breach, which required it to seek an emergency waiver from a third party, according to the judgement.

SBHG achieved covenant compliance at year end, however the “potential ceding of control” by the board was a “serious failure of governance”, the regulator added.