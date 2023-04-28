London housing associations begin merger talks

The Guinness Partnership and Shepherds Bush Housing Group (SBHG) have entered partnership discussions with the hope of formally coming together in autumn this year.

As the boards of each landlord have agreed an outline business case, a more detailed due diligence process is now under way.

The initial talks propose that SBHG will operate as a subsidiary of Guinness to help ensure continuity for staff and residents, while maintaining the SBHG brand and heritage across west London.