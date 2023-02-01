London housing associations face ‘very real risk’ of exclusion from grant programmes if they fail on disrepair

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London housing associations face the “very real risk” of being denied access to Sadiq Khan’s grant schemes if homes they manage fall into disrepair, the deputy mayor for housing has said.
In an interview with Inside Housing, Tom Copley said housing associations in the capital have “collectively dropped the ball” on housing management and “not been as focused on management and standards as they should be”.
Social landlords have been under pressure over housing conditions since a series of reports on ITV News exposed residents living in homes with significant repair issues such as damp and mould.
In recent months that pressure has mounted, following the death of Awaab Ishak in a mould-ridden flat in Rochdale and housing secretary Michael Gove ‘naming and shaming’ landlords he believes to be underperforming.
Mr Copley said: “It [disrepair] is appalling, and there’s no doubt the sector itself collectively has dropped the ball. They’ve not been as focused on management and standards as they should be.”
He added: “We recently wrote to all of our delivery partners to let them know we’re introducing new funding conditions in our programme relating to management standards.
“Any action we take will be proportionate, but we’re very, very clear with our partners that [funding being taken away] is a very, very real risk for them.”
Mr Khan’s administration controls access to a £4bn grant programme for new social housing in the capital.
Th majority of this funding was allocated in summer 2021. Providers have agreed to build 29,456 homes, with 57% of the funded homes set to be for social rent.
The money comes with stringent safety and design requirements, such as a need for every block of flats funded to have sprinklers and no combustible external wall materials regardless of height.
The allocations include money to most of London’s large housing associations and stock-holding local authorities – many of which have been involved in disrepair scandals to some degree.
Asked if he would accept not meeting housing targets by penalising a landlord failing on disrepair issues, Mr Copley said: “Absolutely. At the end of the day, we’re not a regulator. But we do, I think, have a responsibility, given that we fund these organisations, to take a firm line with them where they’re not maintaining their existing stock properly. And it’s absolutely right for that threat to be hanging over them if they don’t bring their standards up.”
In a wide-ranging interview, Mr Copley also said a future Labour government would be “open” to the idea of rent control in the capital.
“I think that they [a Labour government] would be very open to devolving the power to London for the mayor to deliver rent control. I think they would be open to that,” he said.
The Labour Party recently assigned Stephen Cowan, leader of Hammersmith and Fulham Council, to design policies for reform of the private rented sector, although the current plans it has set out do not include rent control.
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