London landlord acquires investment business to help attract more institutional capital

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A major London housing association has acquired a specialist residential investment management business as it looks to attract more capital and accelerate institutional partnerships.
The Pinnacle Investments team has joined the Hyde Group within a new joint venture (JV) partnership.
The 120,000-home group explained that this will create an end-to-end offer spanning housing investment, development, landlord services, community services and property management at scale across the UK.
The value of the deal was not disclosed, but profits from the new JV will be reinvested in affordable housing and services for customers.
Pinnacle Investments will bring to the landlord expertise in structuring and managing institutional joint ventures. The acquisition will allow Hyde to access responsible, long-term capital to upgrade existing homes and build new ones.
Andy Hulme, group chief executive at Hyde, said: “We’ve got ambitious plans to be the UK’s best and most diverse housing, property and community services provider, and this joint venture is the latest step in our plan to achieve this.
“We’re combining Pinnacle Investments’ team of experienced real estate investment managers with Hyde’s proven track record of delivering large-scale, high-quality developments.
“This is more than just a financial partnership – it’s about unlocking long-term capital for the benefit of communities in all four nations of the UK. We now have a unique platform to attract more investment into the sector, to build the homes this country so desperately needs, while delivering long-term, sustainable returns for funders.”
This deal follows Hyde’s October 2024 acquisition of Pinnacle Group, a separate, national organisation providing property management and community services across the country.
Christopher Turnbull, managing director of Pinnacle Investments, said: “We’re excited to join the Hyde family and are looking forward to working together to unlock the capital to deliver even more positive change for the places and people we work with.”
Hyde believes the acquisition will help provide the capital needed to achieve Hyde’s strategic plan to 2030.
This deal follows the takeover of Tower Hamlets Community Housing earlier this year. The G15 landlord completed its partnership agreement in April with the 3,500-home London housing association, which was found non-compliant with the English regulator’s standards.
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