London landlord acquires investment business to help attract more institutional capital

The value of the deal was not disclosed, but profits from the new JV will be reinvested in affordable housing and services for customers.

The 120,000-home group explained that this will create an end-to-end offer spanning housing investment, development, landlord services, community services and property management at scale across the UK.

The Pinnacle Investments team has joined the Hyde Group within a new joint venture (JV) partnership.

Pinnacle Investments will bring to the landlord expertise in structuring and managing institutional joint ventures. The acquisition will allow Hyde to access responsible, long-term capital to upgrade existing homes and build new ones.

Andy Hulme, group chief executive at Hyde, said: “We’ve got ambitious plans to be the UK’s best and most diverse housing, property and community services provider, and this joint venture is the latest step in our plan to achieve this.

“We’re combining Pinnacle Investments’ team of experienced real estate investment managers with Hyde’s proven track record of delivering large-scale, high-quality developments.

“This is more than just a financial partnership – it’s about unlocking long-term capital for the benefit of communities in all four nations of the UK. We now have a unique platform to attract more investment into the sector, to build the homes this country so desperately needs, while delivering long-term, sustainable returns for funders.”