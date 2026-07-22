London landlord acquires Key Worker Living Rent homes in deal with its own joint venture

The deal between the G15 landlord and the limited partnership will see 91 of the homes made available for Key Worker Living Rent (KWLR), and the rest as shared ownership.

The joint venture is a partnership between MTVH and Countryside Partnerships, part of Vistry Group. The value of the deal could not be disclosed.

The new affordable homes are located at the Clapham Park regeneration scheme in south London, where the partners are working to deliver over 2,500 new homes, more than doubling the size of the estate to 4,200 homes.

By the end of this year, all original Clapham Park residents who wished to return will have moved back into their new homes, and at completion over 50% of the 4,200 homes will be affordable.