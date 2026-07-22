London landlord acquires Key Worker Living Rent homes in deal with its own joint venture

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Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH) has acquired 110 homes in Lambeth through a deal with the Clapham Park Joint Venture.
The deal between the G15 landlord and the limited partnership will see 91 of the homes made available for Key Worker Living Rent (KWLR), and the rest as shared ownership.
The joint venture is a partnership between MTVH and Countryside Partnerships, part of Vistry Group. The value of the deal could not be disclosed.
The new affordable homes are located at the Clapham Park regeneration scheme in south London, where the partners are working to deliver over 2,500 new homes, more than doubling the size of the estate to 4,200 homes.
By the end of this year, all original Clapham Park residents who wished to return will have moved back into their new homes, and at completion over 50% of the 4,200 homes will be affordable.
Mel Barrett, chief executive of MTVH, said: “This deal is part of our ambitious MTVH 2030 strategy that targets 6,000 new homes over the next four years.
“We have the financial strength to make these types of acquisitions while maintaining investment in our existing homes and enhancing customer service.
“We act as a long-term partner in the communities where we have homes. We are proud to be able to support key workers in Lambeth who are the backbone of the public services that keep London safe, healthy and moving.
“Our new residents will join the vibrant Clapham Park community where our partnership with Vistry is creating a renewed neighbourhood built on well-being, modern facilities and green spaces.”
Daniel King, executive chair of Vistry’s London division, said: “This latest agreement with MTVH reflects our shared commitment to delivering genuinely affordable homes in well-connected London neighbourhoods, supporting those who play a vital role in keeping the capital running.
“The introduction of Key Worker Living Rent homes at Clapham Park is an important step in widening access to high-quality housing for frontline workers, helping more people to live closer to their workplaces and communities.
“Working in long-term partnership with MTVH, we are creating a thriving mixed-tenure neighbourhood where quality homes, green space and modern infrastructure come together to support a more sustainable and inclusive community for the future.”
The first 18 KWLR homes are already built and are available for eligible workers to move into immediately. The remaining 73 have been purchased on a forward fund arrangement with the units due to complete in 2027.
The deal comes after Sir Sadiq Khan urged housing associations to bid for grant funding for London’s KWLR product in January.
Sir Sadiq plans to start at least 6,000 KWLR homes by 2030, and has called on developers, housing associations, councils and investors to “get behind the plans by developing these homes”.
He encouraged housing associations to bid for the capital’s £11.7bn Social and Affordable Homes Programme, which includes the new KWLR product.
Tom Copley, deputy mayor of London for housing and residential development, said: “It is great to see Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing acquiring 110 new affordable homes at Clapham Park, including a significant number of homes for key workers through the Living Rent model.
“This scheme will help ensure that those who keep our city running – from NHS staff and teachers to transport and emergency service workers – can live closer to where they work, at rents below market levels.
“Developments like this are an important part of our wider mission to increase the supply of genuinely affordable housing and meet our ambition to start 6,000 Key Worker Living Rent homes by 2030, helping to build a fairer, more inclusive London for everyone.”
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