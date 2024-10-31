London landlord acquires property management firm Pinnacle Group

The value of the deal has not been disclosed but Pinnacle’s profit topped £23m in its latest financial accounts.

Hyde, which owns 45,000 homes, said the acquisition is a fundamental part of its strategy to transform itself into a leading national housing and property services management organisation.

The landlord said its charitable and social purpose will be unchanged, and all the surplus Hyde generates will be reinvested in its communities.

Pinnacle will operate as a standalone subsidiary within the Hyde Group, retaining its unique identity, client relationships, executive management and operational teams.