London landlord agrees deal to deliver more than 400 homes with major developer

The deal with Berkeley marks the second phase of the development, which will deliver 148 homes for shared ownership and 278 homes for social rent, including 158 three‑bedroom properties to help meet the London Borough of Newham’s urgent need for family housing.

Work will begin on site immediately, with all homes due to be delivered by March 2030.

In a statement, MTVH said: “Our acquisition of the 426 homes builds on our long‑standing relationship with Berkeley and has been made possible with support from the Greater London Authority’s (GLA) Affordable Homes Fund, which is helping to deliver thousands of new social and affordable homes across the capital.”