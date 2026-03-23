London landlord agrees deal to deliver more than 400 homes with major developer

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Metropolitan Thames Valley (MTVH) has signed an agreement to deliver 426 new affordable homes at TwelveTrees Park in West Ham, London.
The deal with Berkeley marks the second phase of the development, which will deliver 148 homes for shared ownership and 278 homes for social rent, including 158 three‑bedroom properties to help meet the London Borough of Newham’s urgent need for family housing.
Work will begin on site immediately, with all homes due to be delivered by March 2030.
In a statement, MTVH said: “Our acquisition of the 426 homes builds on our long‑standing relationship with Berkeley and has been made possible with support from the Greater London Authority’s (GLA) Affordable Homes Fund, which is helping to deliver thousands of new social and affordable homes across the capital.”
Harry Lewis, divisional director of land and planning at Berkeley, said: “TwelveTrees Park has been built on partnerships, and our continued work with Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing is an important part of ensuring the development provides high‑quality affordable housing in West Ham.
“Through collaboration, we can help address the demand for well‑designed, affordable homes and create a neighbourhood that will support the local community for generations to come.”
TwelveTrees Park is a 26‑acre regeneration project that will provide more than 4,700 new homes, including 1,650 affordable homes.
The development will also include a new bridge into West Ham Station, a new secondary school, 12 acres of parkland and a £67m investment in local infrastructure and services through Section 106 and Community Infrastructure Levy agreements.
Guy Burnett, executive director of development at MTVH, said: “Partnership working is essential if we are to tackle the scale of London’s housing shortage, particularly in boroughs such as Newham where demand for family homes continues to grow.
“Working with Berkeley at TwelveTrees Park will help bring safe, comfortable and affordable homes to West Ham. Available for social rent and shared ownership, these well‑connected [Transport for London] Zone 2 homes will offer a fresh start to hundreds of people in housing need.”
Tom Copley, deputy mayor of London for housing and residential development, said: “TwelveTrees Park is a fantastic regeneration project being delivered on City Hall‑owned brownfield land in partnership between Berkeley Homes and the GLA.
“It will bring high‑quality affordable and social homes right to the heart of east London, alongside new green spaces, improved infrastructure and vital amenities for families and the whole community.
“The mayor and I are proud to be supporting this development and look forward to seeing work progress quickly as we continue building a better and fairer city for all.”
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