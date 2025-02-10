London landlord and Vistry sign forward funding deal for more than 300 homes

The housing association and house builder have secured land and funding for the second phase of their £1.2bn redevelopment of the Clapham Park Estate.

The joint venture (JV) between MTVH and Vistry acquired the land for the new phase from Metropolitan Housing Trust, an MTVH Group company.

The JV has also signed an agreement with MTVH for the forward sale of 128 affordable homes on the phase, comprising 66 affordable rent and 62 shared ownership.

Meanwhile, 122 homes have been forward sold to Thriving Investments, the fund manager owned by housing association Places for People, and asset manager Gresham House for £53m. All 122 homes will be for shared ownership.