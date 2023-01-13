London landlord apologises to resident after heating and hot water failures

A2Dominion, a 39,000-home landlord, has acknowledged that there were failings in delays to the maintenance work and the amount of compensation offered following the Housing Ombudsman’s investigation.

The association has also overhauled the way it manages contractors and is reviewing blocks with “complex” lease arrangements as a result of the findings.

It marks the latest in a long line of cases investigated by the ombudsman where residents have been let down.

In the latest case, the ombudsman concluded that there was “no clear arrangement” between the landlord, A2Dominion and the managing agent, for tackling the heating and hot water issues at the resident’s south London flat.

This led to further delays in fixing the problems, the ombudsman said.