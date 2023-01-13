London landlord apologises to resident after heating and hot water failures

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A London-based housing association has apologised and increased its compensation payment to a resident after it was sanctioned for severe maladministration over its failure to fix long-running heating and hot water supply issues.
A2Dominion, a 39,000-home landlord, has acknowledged that there were failings in delays to the maintenance work and the amount of compensation offered following the Housing Ombudsman’s investigation.
The association has also overhauled the way it manages contractors and is reviewing blocks with “complex” lease arrangements as a result of the findings.
It marks the latest in a long line of cases investigated by the ombudsman where residents have been let down.
In the latest case, the ombudsman concluded that there was “no clear arrangement” between the landlord, A2Dominion and the managing agent, for tackling the heating and hot water issues at the resident’s south London flat.
This led to further delays in fixing the problems, the ombudsman said.
The case began when the resident raised a formal complaint about the issues in November 2020.
After a delay, the landlord’s contractor carried out a repair but the problems were not fully fixed, the ombudsman said.
The resident made another complaint about the heating, asking for an urgent repair.
However, the G15 landlord failed to respond within a 24-hour window and several visits were needed before the problems were fixed months later, the ombudsman said. At one point, the resident complained of blockages that were was causing brown and muddy water.
In addition, no further survey was made on the building as promised by the landlord and there was a lack of communication with the resident, according to the ombudsman.
A2Dominion had eventually offered the resident £210 compensation. However the ombudsman said this was “not proportionate to all the circumstances of the case” and ordered the group to pay £750 in compensation.
Richard Blakeway, housing ombudsman, said: “There were significant failings in the overall management of the scheme as it is vital for landlords to have proper agreements in place with the managing agent or freeholder, with clarity around roles and responsibilities.”
He pointed to two reports the ombudsman has published on the arrangements landlords need to have with a managing agent or freeholder to ensure clarity around responsibilities.
“Both the landlord and wider sector should revisit these reports,” Mr Blakeway said.
In its response, A2Dominion said: “We would like to offer our sincere apologies to our resident for the problems they experienced with heating and hot water at their property and acknowledge any distress this may have caused. The safety of our customers remains our number-one priority.”
It acknowledged that there were failings in delays to the maintenance work and the amount of compensation offered.
A2Dominion also admitted that there were “significant delays” caused by communication issues with its contractors.
“As a result, we have overhauled the way we manage our contractor partnerships and have clarified the responsibilities and service level agreements for all involved in any future repairs for our residents on this scheme. A strategic improvement plan is in place to review this across other schemes with more complex lease arrangements.”
Mr Blakeway added: “I welcome the landlord’s response on its learning from this case and the changes being made to improve its service. I would encourage other landlords to consider the learning the case offers for their own services.”
A2Dominion was also subject to four complaint-handling failure orders in the ombudsman’s latest quarterly report covering July to September 2022.
The group welcomed a new chief executive last September as former Thirteen Group boss Ian Wardle replaced the long-serving Darell Mercer.
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