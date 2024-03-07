London landlord appoints director of specialist housing

She was previously head of homelessness and transitional services at Peabody, rough sleeping strategic lead at Cornwall Housing and regional operations director at P3.

Ms Cross joins directly from fellow G15 member Metropolitan Thames Valley, where she was head of care and support.

The association, which manages more than 38,000 homes across London and the South of England, said that the former Peabody executive would help “shape our direction” in her new role.

At A2Dominion, Ms Cross will be charged with developing and delivering the strategic management of 15,000 homes for key workers, students, retirees and those in temporary and supported accommodation.

She joins at a period of change for the landlord after it announced in December that it would move away from providing care services to focus solely on housing “amid the growing challenges faced by the wider care sector”.

This was followed by the English regulator downgrading the G15 member to a non-compliant grade for governance at the beginning of this year.

The landlord was handed a G3 governance grade, downgraded from G1, after an investigation that was announced in September 2023.

During the investigation in November, A2Dominion revealed that it was shaking up its executive team in a bid to improve its service to residents and tackle its financial challenges.