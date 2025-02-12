London landlord appoints first resident to group board

A2Dominion has appointed a resident to its group board to ensure it is “including its customers’ voices in every part of the organisation and decision-making” #UKhousing

Ms Scott is an asset project delivery manager at Notting Hill Genesis, and has worked in various roles within resident, neighbourhood and housing services.

She has been a member of the 38,000-home landlord’s customer service committee since 2022 and actively involved in residents’ groups since 2012.

She has worked in the housing sector since 2006. Ms Scott previously volunteered with Ealing Council as a school appeals panel member and as a peer supporter at Shepherds Bush Housing.

She said she was “excited and honoured” to be appointed to the board.

“Having a seat at the table where decisions are made ensures some representation and enables residents’ views and voices to be heard and understood.

“I look forward to working with the board and the customer service committee to support A2Dominion with helping residents receive the services they need and deserve,” Ms Scott added.

Ian Wardle, chief executive officer at A2Dominion, said: “I am delighted to have Coretta join our group board, and I’m looking forward to working together to improve our organisation.