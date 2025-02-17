London landlord appoints Livv boss to chair new regulatory compliance sub-committee 

NHG has praised Ms Hearne for overseeing Livv’s return to a compliant G1/V1 rating, and for “supporting three other chief executives as they have progressed from G3 to G1”.

Ms Hearne has been described as “an experienced non-executive director with a track record of building high-performance customer service cultures and implementing best-in-class governance and regulatory compliance”.

Her appointment comes after NHG was downgraded to G3 by the English regulator in November, and handed a C3 rating for consumer standards following “serious failings”.

Following the judgement, NHG explained that it was already working with the Regulator of Social Housing “to deliver the necessary improvements and are making key appointments, as well as working with external advisors, to help address the issues identified in this regulatory judgement”.

In her new role, Ms Hearne will chair a new sub-committee of the group board, with responsibility for monitoring the delivery of the landlord’s regulatory compliance plan, which NHG hopes to have in place by the end of March 2025.

She said: “I started working in housing associations because their purpose is so compelling – the values and people really matter to me.

“I’ve been in the sector for 17 years and remain driven to do the best of customers and communities. I see those values in Notting Hill Genesis and its leadership team and look forward to supporting the board in its regulatory action plan.

“I know from first-hand experience what it takes to bring a housing association back to compliance and am absolutely confident we have the expertise and leadership in place to do so.”