London landlord appoints new chief executive 

A 5,000-home housing association based in London has appointed a new chief executive.
Lynne Shea will take on the top job at Salvation Army Housing Association (SAHA) with immediate effect.
She joined SAHA in January 2022 as executive director of corporate services and took on the interim role of chief executive in April last year.
SAHA said that Ms Shea “brings with her a wealth of experience, having worked in the private sector for many years and in senior positions within the social housing sector”.
Those positions include a senior role at Gateway Housing Association. Ms Shea is also a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.
SAHA described Ms Shea as “a great ambassador for our values [and] Christian ethos”.
The association said that she “has a clear vision for how the organisation will prosper, working in greater partnership with our parent, the Salvation Army”.
Commenting on her appointment, Ms Shea said: “I feel very proud to be leading such an amazing organisation. The work we do is truly inspiring and being part of the Salvation Army family is an absolute privilege.”
Stephen Stringer, chair of SAHA, said: “I am extremely pleased to confirm the appointment of Lynne Shea as the new permanent CEO of SAHA.
“She has shown great leadership during her time as interim chief executive, and following a highly competitive recruitment process, I and the board are very confident that she is the right person to lead our organisation. We are excited about the future and this is a big step forward on our journey to grow and improve service delivery.”
Paul Main, the Salvation Army’s chief secretary colonel, said that he looks forward to supporting Ms Shea in her new role by “continuing our close working relationship with SAHA as they focus on transforming the lives of their residents”.
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