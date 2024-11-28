London landlord appoints new chief executive to replace long-serving boss

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Newlon Housing Trust has appointed the boss of another London housing association to take over as its new chief executive next year.
Ruth Davison, who is currently chief executive of Islington and Shoreditch Housing Association (ISHA), will replace Mike Hinch, who is stepping down from Newlon next April.
Mr Hinch has spent around 30 years at Newlon, which owns and manages homes across north and east London.
He has been chief executive of the 8,500-home landlord for 25 years.
Ms Davison has led ISHA since 2018. Before that, she was director of policy and external affairs at the National Housing Federation.
She said: “Having lived and worked in north London for more than 30 years, I have seen first-hand the positive impact Newlon has made to my local community.
“I am really passionate about being able to continue to build on Newlon’s local focus and commitment to the communities of north and east London.
“It’s been a huge honour to serve my community at ISHA and I look forward to continuing that work on a bigger scale.”
Aman Dalvi, chair of Newlon, said he was “really pleased” to announce Ms Davison’s appointment.
“Her passion, commitment and deep knowledge of the communities Newlon works with is a perfect fit for our culture and ambitions for the future. Ruth brings with her considerable policy and operational experience,” he added.
Mr Dalvi also said he would like to “pay testament” to Mr Hinch.
“During this time Newlon has delivered some of London’s largest regeneration projects and grown from having 1,700 homes and 40 staff to providing nearly 8,500 affordable homes and employing more than 200 people.
“With our supported housing subsidiary, Outward, the Newlon Group employs more than 600 people. Mike will be missed by our staff and board alike. We wish him well for the future,” he said.
Ms Davison has been campaigning for more funding for the social housing sector.
She also called for social tenants to have access to the building safety fund, describing the current system as “unjust”.
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