London landlord appoints new director to help tackle governance issues

Hilary Milne, who will be the association’s new interim director of governance and compliance, is a specialist in helping landlords to resolve compliance issues.

At the start of 2024, A2Dominion was rated non-compliant for governance, being downgraded from G1 to G3 after an investigation announced in September 2023, when it also revealed an annual deficit of £12.8m.

The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) said it lacked assurance that A2Dominion had a robust risk management, internal control and assurance framework to enable it to manage and mitigate risks.