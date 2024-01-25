According to an update on the website of TPT Retirement Solutions, which manages SHPS, NHG has set up its own scheme, following a bulk transfer out of the pension in December.

The association confirmed: “We are transferring out of the SHPS scheme to give us greater control over the running of our pension provision.

“The transfer affects a small number of current staff who have protected defined benefit pensions and has no impact on benefits payable to any scheme members.”

It is the latest transfer out of the sector pension scheme since One Housing exited in April last year following its merged with Riverside.