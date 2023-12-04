London landlord becomes subsidiary as merger forms 70,000-home group

SBHA operations will be led by Drew Warner, who becomes managing director of SBHA, reporting to Catriona Simons, group chief executive of Guinness.

The combined group will have a turnover of £500m and expects to invest nearly £700m in existing homes over the next five years.

An update on the talks from Guinness has confirmed that SBHA will continue to deliver local services to its residents across west London under its existing SBHA brand.

Guinness said the majority of SBHA colleagues would remain in the employ of SBHA, with some corporate teams moving to the larger landlord in the coming months.

SBHA was created in 1966 by members of St Stephen’s Church in Shepherd’s Bush, and its 5,000 homes are located throughout nine boroughs in west London.

Guinness, founded in 1890, has more than 140,000 customers in its roughly 65,000 homes across the country.

This partnership brings the total homes owned and managed by The Guinness Partnership to around 70,000.

The proposed merger was announced in April this year and the final business case was approved by Guinness and SBHA’s respective boards in October, following consultation with SBHA residents.

Ms Simons said: “From the very start of our discussions, it was clear that both organisations share a strong social purpose and a shared commitment to the communities we work in.

“Our partnership is about improving services and delivering more and better homes for all our residents, creating more places people are proud to live and investing more in our communities. I look forward to working with SBHA colleagues to make this happen.”