London landlord brings in interim director to handle financial reporting

Graham Gregg, who has worked at SNG and Southern Housing, has taken up the role of interim director of financial services at the 38,000-home group.

He will be responsible for “statutory financial reporting as well as operational finance”, the G15 landlord said.

Mr Gregg has taken over from Deirdre Harlowe, who worked at A2Dominion for 12 years before leaving to join SNG last month.