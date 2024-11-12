London landlord brings in interim director to handle financial reporting

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Large London housing association A2Dominion has appointed an interim director to help with its financial reporting.
Graham Gregg, who has worked at SNG and Southern Housing, has taken up the role of interim director of financial services at the 38,000-home group.
He will be responsible for “statutory financial reporting as well as operational finance”, the G15 landlord said.
Mr Gregg has taken over from Deirdre Harlowe, who worked at A2Dominion for 12 years before leaving to join SNG last month.
An A2Dominion spokesperson told Inside Housing that it is not currently recruiting for a permanent replacement for Ms Harlowe.
The landlord has made a string of appointments in the past year as it looks to get back on track after being downgraded by the English regulator to a G3 rating for governance in January. The downgrade was partly due to “poor reporting”.
The association revealed in September that its annual deficit had widened to £21m.
Mr Gregg, who is on a 12-month contract, said: “I’m excited to understand current practices within the finance function and make positive improvements to processes to contribute towards the values and goals of A2Dominion.”
Prior to joining, he spent nearly eight-and-a-half years at G15 landlord Network Homes, which merged with Sovereign to become SNG in October last year.
Mr Gregg also worked for Southern Housing for nine years before leaving in 2016.
Tracey Barnes, chief finance officer at A2Dominion, who joined from Sovereign last year, said: “We look forward to working with Graham to help shape the finance function and deliver better results for our customers.”
In August, the landlord revealed it had appointed Andrew Knox, a former Guinness Partnership executive, to the newly created role of finance transformation director.
A director of governance and compliance was also appointed in April.
However, A2Dominion has also been reducing its staff numbers. In July, the landlord said it was planning to cut the size of its development team by about half to focus on investing in its current stock.
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