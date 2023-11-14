Two findings of severe maladministration have been made against a London landlord for how it handled a vulnerable resident’s pest infestation, which damaged her late daughter’s belongings #UKhousing

Even after a year of contractors attending and making inspections on behalf of the 57,000-home group, the infestation continued.

The resident also explained that some of her damaged personal items had belonged to her late daughter.

This led to a lengthy period of distress for the resident, who had to cut the bottom of her sofa as the mice kept nesting in it.

MTVH was found to have failed to adequately respond to the resident’s reports of an infestation of mice and the damage caused by these pests.

The Housing Ombudsman has ordered Metropolitan Thames Valley (MTVH) to compensate a Lambeth resident with thousands of pounds after its investigation revealed a prolonged and distressing experience.

MTVH said it regretted “the significant distress the resident has experienced and believe we could have done more to take account of their additional needs”.

The ombudsman said the landlord did not show any urgency or empathy for the delays to the works for the resident and cited COVID-19 as an issue, which did not explain some of the delays.

This case is the second severe maladministration finding the ombudsman has made regarding the landlord’s response to pests, following an investigation into its handling of silverfish in August last year.

During this latest incident, the ombudsman explained how MTVH failed to respond to a stage-one complaint about a leak in the resident’s property, and escalated the complaint to stage two without providing a stage-one response.

By the time the landlord issued its stage three and final response, a total of 20 months had elapsed since the complaint was escalated.

This delay caused significant distress and inconvenience to the affected resident, said the ombudsman, adding that the landlord also missed a chance “to work with the resident and put things right”.

The ombudsman also found maladministration in how the landlord responded to repairs in the kitchen and a leak, as well as how it handled the resident’s vulnerability.

Due to the stress caused, and lack of urgency and empathy from MTVH, it was ordered to pay £3,650 in compensation, apologise to the resident, and complete all the necessary repairs.

Richard Blakeway, the housing ombudsman, said: “The ombudsman often sees significant distress in cases involving pest problems, as happened to this family.

“There was also a concerning lack of empathy shown for the distress caused to the resident by the damage to items belonging to her late daughter.