London landlord drops from top governance grade to non-compliant

A London landlord has been deemed non-compliant by the Regulator of Social Housing over failures in governance, risk management and control frameworks #UKhousing

“In addition, the regulator does not have assurance that the provider’s board has managed the organisation with appropriate skill, independence or foresight,” it said.

East End Homes was deemed compliant in November 2020 it received a G1 rating. But following an in-depth assessment and investigation, the regulator concluded that the landlord “does not have adequate governance, risk management or control frameworks in place”.

The regulator announced that it was looking into the provider in October .

The landlord, which owns more than 3,700 properties across five estates in Tower Hamlets, retained its V2 for financial viability.

Data issues have also led to a “weak” understanding of its tenants’ homes, and it was unable to assure the regulator that they meet the Decent Homes Standard (DHS).

In a regulatory judgement published today, the RSH downgraded East End Homes to G3 from the top possible grade of G1.

The RSH found that East End Homes has failed to demonstrate that it is appropriately identifying and managing its risks.

The regulator said it has “insufficient assurance” that the board of East End Homes has been managing its affairs and overseeing the business with an “appropriate degree of skill, diligence, independence, prudence and foresight, commensurate to the provider’s size, scale and risk profile”.

The judgement said: “The provider has identified that it needs to strengthen its board to address skills gaps and take steps to manage potential conflicts of interest on the board. The regulator’s investigation found that management information has been, on occasion, insufficient to assist the board in making fully informed decisions on material issues and risks facing the provider.

“The regulator also found instances where the board was not provided with adequate opportunity to make decisions. East End Homes has been unable to demonstrate that the risks it faces are being appropriately identified, managed and mitigated.”

The regulator concluded that risk management, stress-testing and mitigation strategies are “undeveloped” and not yet embedded at the landlord.

“Weaknesses in financial planning and governance became evident as part of its recent securitisation exercise. The regulator also found that current and historical data integrity issues and poor-quality data had resulted in an insufficient understanding of the provider’s asset base. As such, East End Homes is unable to provide assurance that it meets the DHS,” the judgement said.

While East End Homes has recently carried out a condition survey on half its stock and commissioned one for the rest, the regulator said this will need to be “fully costed into the provider’s future financial plans”.

Although the landlord retained its V2 grade, the RSH said there “remains low headroom against key covenants, and it is forecasting weak financial performance”.

“While it has the financial capacity to deal with a reasonable range of adverse scenarios, it has material risks and needs to manage these to ensure continued compliance,” the judgement said.