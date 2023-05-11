London landlord ‘encouraged’ after mayor intervenes on rejected 1,600-home regeneration scheme
News11.05.23by James Wilmore
A London housing association and Malaysian developer have welcomed an intervention by mayor Sadiq Khan to have the final say on a 1,600-home estate regeneration scheme that was rejected by the council last month.
A CGI of Aberfeldy Village
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A London housing association and Malaysian developer have welcomed an intervention by mayor Sadiq Khan to have the final say on a 1,600-home estate regeneration scheme that was rejected by the council last month #UKhousing
In February, Tower Hamlet Council’s planning committee rejected plans for the multi-phase redevelopment of Aberfeldy Village in Poplar, east London, despite planning officers recommending it go ahead.
Councillors raised concerns about the level of affordable housing, the height of the development outside the council’s tall-building zone, increased traffic and reduced sunlight for nearby buildings.
However, this week the London mayor this week called in the council’s decision.
In a letter to Tower Hamlets Council, Jules Pipe, deputy London mayor for planning, regeneration and skills, said the 140,000 sqm scheme – known as Aberfeldy New Village – would potentially make a “substantial and positive contribution” towards hitting local and strategic affordable housing targets.
The regeneration would also have an “important and significant impact” on the delivery of the London Plan, Mr Pipe’s letter said.
Part of the London Plan policy aims to ensure that at least 66,000 net additional homes are provided annually.
Applicant Aberfeldy LLP, which is a joint venture between 9,000-home association Poplar Harca and Malaysian developer EcoWorld, welcomed the decision, having worked on the masterplan for the past three years.
A spokesperson said: “We are encouraged that the mayor of London has decided to take over the decision making process.
“We look forward to continuing to work closely with local residents and stakeholders throughout the mayor’s determination process and to ensure the mayor is aware of the transformative change the masterplan will deliver.”
Under the plans, 330 homes will be demolished at the site and replaced with a mixed-use, 1,582-home scheme – around 39% of which would be designated as affordable.
The project is part of a wider regeneration of the estate, with around 900 homes already built since works began in 2012.
A Tower Hamlets Council spokesperson said: “We received the deputy mayor of London’s letter for Aberfeldy on 2 May 2023, which confirmed that they will now act as the local planning authority.
“The Greater London Authority will now arrange a date for a representation hearing, notifying the council, the applicant and interested parties, where we will put forward our case.”
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Picture: Alamy