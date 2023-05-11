In February, Tower Hamlet Council’s planning committee rejected plans for the multi-phase redevelopment of Aberfeldy Village in Poplar, east London, despite planning officers recommending it go ahead.

Councillors raised concerns about the level of affordable housing, the height of the development outside the council’s tall-building zone, increased traffic and reduced sunlight for nearby buildings.

However, this week the London mayor this week called in the council’s decision.

In a letter to Tower Hamlets Council, Jules Pipe, deputy London mayor for planning, regeneration and skills, said the 140,000 sqm scheme – known as Aberfeldy New Village – would potentially make a “substantial and positive contribution” towards hitting local and strategic affordable housing targets.