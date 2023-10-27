The investigation had been going on for several months and the majority of households had already been moved into temporary accommodation to allow for remediation work to take place.

Notting Hill Genesis (NHG) said it identified the rot at Kingisholt Court in West Kilburn during an investigation into defects in the building and, “while there is no immediate risk”, decided to move the remaining five households.

The 67,000-home housing association said it had been busy investigating long-term options for the building already and would continue to do this in light of the latest findings.

A spokesperson for NHG said: “We have been investigating a series of defects as Kingisholt Court in West Kilburn over recent months, and the majority of households had moved into temporary alternative housing during that time to allow for remediation work to take place.

“In the course of this work, substantial wet rot in the lower structure of the building was identified and while there is no immediate risk, following advice from our structural engineers, we decided to move the remaining five households from the building.