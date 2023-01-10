London landlord given severe maladministration sanction after lengthy fire door delay

Wandle, a 7,000-home landlord, was sanctioned by the ombudsman for what it described as “cumulative failures in addressing fire safety issues in a resident’s flat”.

In a release today, the ombudsman found that the landlord was unable, despite a number of visits, to provide assurances that the doors in the resident’s flat were fire-rated and whether that meant they needed replacing.

The resident also raised concerns about the general condition of some of the doors, which were not dealt with promptly.

Wandle told Inside Housing that it has now “apologised unreservedly to the tenant”.

The resident first requested confirmation that all the doors were fire doors upon moving in, following a mutual exchange.