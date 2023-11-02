London landlord in merger talks hit with credit downgrade

Last week, Origin Housing, which has around 7,000 homes across London and Hertfordshire, was downgraded to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-‘ by Fitch Ratings.

The major ratings agency said the downgrade is based on its view that “the sustained high inflation rate will further compress Origin’s margins over the coming years”.

It also pointed to the association’s “significant fire safety investments” and said Origin’s financial performance has “weakened”.

Fitch also maintained its ‘negative’ outlook for the landlord.

In its last full-year to the end of March 2023, Origin reported a group post-tax deficit of £1.6m on a turnover of £68.4m. However, this was a significant narrowing on the £21.3m deficit reported for the 2021-22 financial year.