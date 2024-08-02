London landlord launches new scheme to boost staff skills in data security and ethics, plus predictive modelling

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Hyde Group, the large London landlord, has launched a new training scheme to help develop staff members’ data skills.
The Hyde Group has launched a data academy to boost skills in predictive modelling, data security and ethics.
The programmes aim to equip team members from all over the business with “advanced, industry-relevant data capabilities”, the landlord said.
The degree-level programme will help participants develop skills in areas like statistical testing, data ethics, predictive modelling and data security.
It is hoped the programmes will improve data-driven decision-making at Hyde and promote efficiency within the business.
It is also hoped that the programmes will boost the skills of Hyde’s apprentices.
Neal Ackcral, chief operating officer at Hyde, said: “Using data more effectively will undoubtedly help us improve our service for customers.
“Understanding their needs and working more efficiently will ultimately help us do more for them. It will also help build a more positive data culture throughout our organisation and support those who wish to enhance their data skills.”
The programmes will be delivered by Multiverse, the technology company, and include an advanced-data fellowship.
Gary Eimerman, chief learning officer at Multiverse, said: “Our partnership with Hyde is driving data skills transformation throughout their ranks.
“With this apprenticeship programme, Hyde Housing is not only investing in operational efficiency, they’re also enriching the career trajectories of its team members. It’s a solid step towards a more data-driven housing industry.”
In the run-up to the general election in June, Hyde commissioned a piece of research that revealed how England is missing £25bn a year in savings to public services due to the 1.4 million social homes lost since 1979.
It also found that England’s 4.2 million social rented homes contribute £77.7bn a year to the national economy in savings for the NHS, councils, police and government.
This figure also includes the economic opportunities created for residents.
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