London landlord makes surplus warning after £105m building safety costs

MTVH has warned that its bottom line for the current financial year will be hit by £105m in provisions and write-downs relating to fire and building safety works #UKhousing

The costs include MTVH agreeing to cover the “estimated” full amount for fire safety works on leaseholders’ properties in the current year, the update said.

But the landlord did not give guidance on what it expected its year-end surplus to be.

In an unscheduled trading update, the 57,000-home group said the one-off costs would be “reflected” in its surplus for the year ending 31 March 2024.

Ian Johnson, MTVH’s chief financial officer, said: “These costs were always fully included in our five-year business plan and now meet the accounting tests for them to be recognised in our financial statements at this point.”

It comes after MTVH announced in April last year it would not pass any costs for remediation work in buildings over 11 metres, or five storeys, in height on to its leaseholders.

The G15 landlord has also written down the value of an undisclosed number of buildings where it said the “expected life” of the properties was “materially reduced”.

The group will aim to recoup costs on these buildings from third parties “wherever possible”.

The costs reveal the extent of work still needed by many landlords, particularly in London, to tackle building safety. The G15 group said previously it expected its members’ spend to hit £3.6bn by 2036.