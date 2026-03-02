London landlord partners with major developer to deliver more than 500 social rent homes

Berkeley Group has agreed the forward sale of the homes to the 85,000-home housing association to help increase the provision of affordable housing across the capital.

The deal includes 269 homes at the Grand Union scheme in Wembley, in the London borough of Brent, with new homes ranging from one to four-bedroom apartments spread across two buildings.

These homes are part of the wider 3,350-home development, which is being built at the site of the former Northfields Industrial Estate.

The first SNG residents are likely to move into Grand Union from May 2029.