London landlord partners with major developer to deliver more than 500 social rent homes

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A major developer has exchanged contracts with Sovereign Network Group (SNG) to deliver 555 social rent homes across two schemes in London.
Berkeley Group has agreed the forward sale of the homes to the 85,000-home housing association to help increase the provision of affordable housing across the capital.
The deal includes 269 homes at the Grand Union scheme in Wembley, in the London borough of Brent, with new homes ranging from one to four-bedroom apartments spread across two buildings.
These homes are part of the wider 3,350-home development, which is being built at the site of the former Northfields Industrial Estate.
The first SNG residents are likely to move into Grand Union from May 2029.
The deal will also see SNG deliver 286 social homes at Berkeley’s Silkstream development in Hendon, in the London borough of Barnet.
These apartments form part of a wider scheme that will bring 1,337 new homes to the area. Residents are expected to move into the SNG homes from April 2028.
These homes are part-funded by the mayor of London through the Greater London Authority’s (GLA) Affordable Homes Programme 2021-2026.
Joe Marshall, chief investment and development director at SNG, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Berkeley to deliver much-needed social homes for local people in the London boroughs of Brent and Barnet.
“With the support of the GLA and strong collaborations with developers like Berkeley, we’re able to accelerate the delivery of genuinely affordable homes and help meet the housing needs of communities across the capital.”
Marcus Blake, managing director at Berkeley, said: “Grand Union and Silkstream are fantastic examples of successful regeneration and placemaking, showing how sustained collaboration between developers, local authorities, housing associations and the GLA can bring forward much-needed homes in complex delivery environments – something that is not always easy to replicate, particularly in London.
“This agreement with SNG will deliver more than 550 additional social rent homes, helping ensure these neighbourhoods support a broad range of local housing needs.”
The homes will be available to people on the housing registers of Brent and Barnet councils.
Tom Copley, deputy mayor for housing and residential development, said: “I’m delighted 555 new homes for social rent will be delivered at two major sites in the capital in the coming years, supported with funding from the mayor’s Affordable Homes Programme.
“These homes will help families and those most in need into secure and affordable housing. [London mayor Sir] Sadiq [Khan] and I will continue to work closely with developers, housing associations, local authorities, councils and government to boost the delivery of homes of all tenures as we build a better, fairer London for everyone.”
This latest deal by SNG comes after it agreed a £200m revolving credit facility with Lloyds last month, as the landlord aims to deliver 25,000 new homes in the next 10 years.
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