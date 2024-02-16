London landlord pays out more than £3,000 in compensation over repair failures

In the latest case published by the Housing Ombudsman, the watchdog made a ruling of severe maladministration over the 17,000-home landlord’s record-keeping.

Maladministration was also found over One Housing’s response to the resident’s concerns, service charge information and complaint-handling.

One Housing became a subsidiary of Riverside in late 2021, forming a 75,000-home group, but some elements of the case pre-date the merger.

In the case, the ombudsman found the landlord “failed to record details of multiple repairs with safety implications” at the resident’s two bedroom flat.