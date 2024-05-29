London landlord reports loss before tax of £80m due to fire safety remediation costs

Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing has made a pre-tax loss of £80.2m for the last financial year due to the cost of fire safety provisions #UKhousing

The association’s operating surplus was 84.6% lower, dropping to £16.8m from £109.1m in the previous period.

A total of £109.9m non-recurring and fire safety costs resulted in a loss before tax of £80.2m, compared with a surplus the previous financial year of £33.5m.

“We have also made the decision to decommission two high-rise blocks, recognising an asset write-down of a further £32m,” Ms Nanda said.

In a trading update for the year ending 31 March 2024, chief executive Geeta Nanda said the MTVH had made “full financial provision, £64m, for the estimated costs of remediating those blocks [over 11m]” for leaseholders.

Ian Johnson, chief financial officer at MTVH, told Inside Housing: “What we’ve done this year in respect of qualifying leaseholders is to take that cost upfront. It’s still got to be spent and we’ve still got to do those works, but we’ve booked the cost of doing that.”

Mr Johnson said the landlord was working with banks and investors as it dealt with remediation costs.

When asked how long it would take for the work to be done, he said: “We’re talking between five and seven years, I think.”

The 57,000-home landlord warned in January that its bottom line for the current financial year would be hit by £105m in provisions and write-downs relating to fire and building safety works.

“We’ve had a strong performance over the year financially, and also in terms of supporting our residents, but we are seeing more and more people in crisis,” Ms Nanda told Inside Housing, emphasising the support provided by housing associations.

Ms Nanda, who will be stepping down as chief executive in September, said in the trading update that MTVH had posted “a strong underlying trading performance over the 12 months” despite the remediation costs, which she added “do not adversely impact our liquidity position”.

Stripping out non-recurring and fire safety costs, the landlord’s underlying operating surplus “improved by over 4% to £126.6m from £121.7m”, while revenue increased by 9% to £423m.

“The longer-term impact of remediation obligations has also led to a reduction in our capacity to develop new homes, particularly homes for sale,” Ms Nanda said. However, she added that the landlord is still targeting “the delivery of circa 1,000 new homes per year”.