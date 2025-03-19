London landlord seeks up to 10 contractors for improvement works worth £1.4bn

The landlord’s tender notice for its capital investment works between 2026 and 2046 said it is seeking contractors across four lots for external elements such as windows and roofs, and six lots for internal elements including kitchens and bathrooms.

Contracts will be for an initial 10 years, with the option of extending them for a further 10 years.

The lots are split on a geographical basis, covering different areas in London, Sussex, Essex and Kent.