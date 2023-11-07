London landlord shakes up executive team amid difficulties

The 38,000-home landlord, which is currently being investigated over possible regulatory non-compliance, said the changes to its executive team are part of a new corporate strategy under chief executive Ian Wardle.

The shake-up includes splitting its executive director of operations role to include a chief property officer and chief customer officer to “fast-track” its plans.

Michael Reece, previously operations director, has taken the role of chief property officer under the new structure.

It comes after the G15 group member revealed in September that it had fallen to an annual deficit of £12.8m.