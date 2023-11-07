London landlord shakes up executive team amid difficulties

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A2Dominion has revealed that it is shaking up its executive team in a bid to improve its service to residents and tackle the group’s financial challenges.
The 38,000-home landlord, which is currently being investigated over possible regulatory non-compliance, said the changes to its executive team are part of a new corporate strategy under chief executive Ian Wardle.
The shake-up includes splitting its executive director of operations role to include a chief property officer and chief customer officer to “fast-track” its plans.
Michael Reece, previously operations director, has taken the role of chief property officer under the new structure.
It comes after the G15 group member revealed in September that it had fallen to an annual deficit of £12.8m.
A few days before, the Regulator of Social Housing announced that it was investigating A2Dominion over issues that could see it ruled non-compliant.
And last month the Housing Ombudsman found severe maladministration for the landlord in two separate cases involving vulnerable residents with damp and mould in their homes. It led to A2Dominion reviewing thousands of cases.
As part of the changes, the landlord said it is looking to improve its core service, including investing more in resident and building safety.
On the finance side, A2Dominion also announced that it is combining its roles for treasury and financial services into a chief finance officer role.
In August, the group revealed that Dean Tufts, its long-serving executive director of finance and strategy, will be retiring in January.
Nick Hutchings, A2Dominion’s executive director of commercial, is also retiring early next year.
Recruitment for a chief finance officer and a chief customer officer is under way, with appointments expected to be announced in the new year, the group said.
Former Vivid executive Kate Gascoigne is currently serving as interim chief customer officer after taking up the role last month following a nine-month period as a consultant with A2Dominion.
Mr Wardle took the helm at the London landlord in September last year after leaving Thirteen Group as boss. He was a replacement for the sector’s longest-serving chief executive, Darrell Mercer, who spent 34 years as A2Dominion’s boss.
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