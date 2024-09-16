The employment tribunal found the employees were both discriminated against by 105,000-home L&Q when they were overlooked for promotions.

The compensation, set by a remedy hearing, follows a decision in April that found the association had exercised unconscious bias in its handling of an internal recruitment process both women had been part of.

Both cases were supported by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).

Baroness Kishwer Falkner, chair of the EHRC, said employers “have a responsibility to ensure their interview processes are fair and that they have systems in place to prevent discrimination from occurring”.