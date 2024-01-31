London landlord upgraded for financial viability

The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) awarded Stratford-based Local Space, which owns 2,700 homes in the capital and Essex, a G1/V1 rating in its latest batch of regulatory judgements.

Local Space was downgraded in 2022, along with 18 other landlords, amid “significant economic challenges”.

A V2 grade means that the provider has the financial capacity to deal with a reasonable range of risks, but these need to be managed to ensure continued financial stability

However, the English regulator has now upgraded Local Space after it secured critical finance.

The RSH said: “Our previous judgement noted that Local Space was exposed to interest cost risk and had forecast increasing investment in its existing homes which weakened its financial performance.