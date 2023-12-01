London landlord vows to ‘put right’ misplaced evacuation advice

Peabody said it will ensure the posters are positioned in the right place at Andover Court on Mint Street in London.

The posters are an important signpost for residents as there are two different evacuation procedures in operation in the building.

The ground floor up to the fifth floor has a stay put order. However, because of the external wall system on the top floor being different and in need of work, the strategy for that floor is to evacuate.

A fire safety expert told the Grenfell Tower Inquiry in June last year that the UK is a global outlier when it comes to its ‘stay put’ policy.