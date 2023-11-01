London landlords announce merger talks

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Two landlords based in west London have announced they are in discussions over a possible merger.
Inquilab Housing Association and Westway Housing Association have revealed they are considering coming together to form one landlord.
Inqualib is the larger of the two associations with more than 1,350 properties, while Westway has more than 550 homes.
In a release today, both associations said they are now in the process of completing detailed due diligence, alongside consultation with their tenants and people.
Any decision by the boards of Inquilab and Westway will be subject to the completion of these successful talks, as well as the approval of shareholders and lenders.
A preliminary date of 1 April 2024 has been set for the completion of the tie-up.
There has been a flurry of merger activity over the past month or so. Last week, The Guinness Partnership and Shepherds Bush Housing Group revealed that both of their boards and shareholders had approved plans to form a a new 70,000-home association.
Prior to that, tenants on the Avebury East Estate in Bethnal Green sent a petition to 3,200-home Tower Hamlets Community Housing demanding more information and the exploration of alternatives following news it began merger talks with 10,000-home Poplar Harca in June.
Earlier in the month, Places for People announced it has entered merger discussions with a London-based landlord.
After this news broke, Inside Housing revealed that Places for People promised to invest “at least” £50m in existing Origin Housing homes over a five to 10-year period if the tie-up goes ahead.
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