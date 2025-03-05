London landlords call for more funding as development slowdown continues

The G15 group urged ministers to use the Spending Review on 11 June to “restore financial certainty” to the sector and get social housebuilding “back on track”.

The group, which includes landlords L&Q, Hyde, Clarion and Peabody, revealed that just 796 new homes were started by its members in the first quarter of 2024-25 – a 34% drop from the previous year.

Meanwhile, new home completions by G15 members are expected to fall by 6.2% in 2024-25.

Social housebuilding in London has slowed in the past couple of years. G15 members’ development pipeline more than halved from 14,658 homes in 2022-23 to 6,387 in 2023-24.