London landlord’s plan to build social housing on estate’s disused garages approved

Brent Council’s planning committee voted on 10 December to approve the infill scheme on Havenwood and Kingsgate at the Chalkhill Estate in Wembley.

The 57,000-home housing association’s scheme will deliver 61 social rent homes across five “sensitively integrated” residential blocks ranging from three to five storeys in height.

Designed by London architect BPTW, the proposals include demolishing 105 underused garages and relocating an existing substation.