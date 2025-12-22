London landlord’s plan to build social housing on estate’s disused garages approved

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Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing’s (MTVH) plan to build social housing on an estate’s disused garages has been approved by councillors in north-west London.
Brent Council’s planning committee voted on 10 December to approve the infill scheme on Havenwood and Kingsgate at the Chalkhill Estate in Wembley.
The 57,000-home housing association’s scheme will deliver 61 social rent homes across five “sensitively integrated” residential blocks ranging from three to five storeys in height.
Designed by London architect BPTW, the proposals include demolishing 105 underused garages and relocating an existing substation.
The project will also include a “multigenerational” play space, communal growing gardens and informal play areas, alongside improved footpaths and a layout that maximises passive surveillance.
A car-free approach is proposed for new residents, with reconfigured parking for existing residents.
According to MTVH, the scheme is expected to achieve a 65% reduction in regulated carbon emissions, incorporating air source heat pumps, water efficiency measures and a robust sustainable drainage system.
The landlord said its design respects the estate’s existing character while introducing a “contemporary identity”, with architectural references inspired by the nearby Chalkhill Road Church.
Guy Palmer, director of regeneration and strategic asset management at MTVH, said: “We’re delighted that Brent Council’s planning committee has approved this transformation of 105 underused garages, which will bring real benefits to existing and future residents and breathe new life into the area while helping to deliver the social housing the borough desperately needs.
“We’re grateful to residents, councillors and partners for their constructive engagement, and we look forward to seeing these plans come to life.”
MTVH’s last trading update in October revealed it had doubled its new home completions in the first half of 2025-26, compared with the same period last year, and increased investment in its existing homes.
In the first six months of this year, MTVH completed 476 new affordable homes, which is an increase of just over 100% from the 236 homes delivered in the first half of 2024-25.
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