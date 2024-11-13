London landlords set to fully merge following consultation

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Shepherds Bush Housing Association (SBHA) and The Guinness Partnership are set to fully merge, subject to a consultation with residents and staff.
According to a stock exchange update, boards of both London landlords, which together make a 70,000-home housing association, have proposed the merger with a target completion date of 1 April next year.
SBHA became a subsidiary of Guinness in December 2023, but continued to deliver local services to its residents across west London under its existing brand.
SBHA was created in 1966 by members of St Stephen’s Church in Shepherd’s Bush; its 5,000 homes are located throughout nine boroughs in west London.
Guinness was founded in 1890, and has more than 140,000 residents in roughly 65,000 homes across the country.
The proposed merger was announced in April 2023 and the final business case was approved by Guinness and SBHA’s respective boards in October, following consultation with SBHA residents.
Last year, Catriona Simons, group chief executive of Guinness, said: “It was clear that both organisations share a strong social purpose and a shared commitment to the communities we work in.”
“Our partnership is about improving services and delivering more and better homes for all our residents, creating more places people are proud to live and investing more in our communities. I look forward to working with SBHA colleagues to make this happen,” she added.
Guinness is currently graded G1/V2 for governance and financial viability by the Regulator of Social Housing.
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