London landlords spending nearly 50% above national average on existing homes

The landlords’ average capital reinvestment per home rose by 13% to £1,680 in the year to the end of March 2024, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) reported.

By contrast, the average capital spend per home in the North West was £1,010. The average in England was £1,160.

The amount of high-rise blocks in London is part of the reason for the higher average spend.

Twelve landlords in England have at least 10% of their homes in buildings that are taller than seven storeys. Of these, eight are in London.

“Many of these homes have been subject to a higher volume of remediation work in recent years,” the RSH said in its annual Value for Money (VfM) report.