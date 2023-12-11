London landlords to push ahead with merger after resident survey

Tower Hamlets Community Housing (THCH) and Poplar Harca have now decided to take the next steps towards a tie-up, with legal completion expected in spring 2024.

Poplar Harca’s 10,000 homes are mainly in Poplar and Bow, while THCH’s 3,000 homes are predominantly in nearby Bethnal Green and Shadwell.

The decision to proceed was informed by an extended 12-week consultation with residents, an in-depth due-diligence process led by independent advisors, and a strong business case.