London landlords to push ahead with merger after resident survey

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Two east London landlords have agreed to merge after a resident consultation and survey gave the boards of both the green light to go ahead with the plans.
Tower Hamlets Community Housing (THCH) and Poplar Harca have now decided to take the next steps towards a tie-up, with legal completion expected in spring 2024.
Poplar Harca’s 10,000 homes are mainly in Poplar and Bow, while THCH’s 3,000 homes are predominantly in nearby Bethnal Green and Shadwell.
The decision to proceed was informed by an extended 12-week consultation with residents, an in-depth due-diligence process led by independent advisors, and a strong business case.
A total of 1,098 residents from both landlords responded to a survey on the proposed merger, with 74% of Poplar Harca and 62% of THCH respondents expressing positive or neutral sentiments about the plans.
THCH said it had also addressed concerns from some of its residents who had submitted separate petitions.
An October petition by about 1,000 residents had demanded more information and the exploration of alternatives, following news of the merger talks in June.
In July, one month after the talks were announced, dozens of residents staged a protest at the office of TCHC in frustration at feeling left out of merger discussions.
Following the 12-week resident consultation, the landlords revealed that THCH will transfer its homes and buildings to Poplar Harca.
Poplar Harca’s chair and board will continue to lead the organisation after the merger, while its chief executive, Steve Stride, will continue in his post.
Mr Stride said: “We’ll continue to talk with residents to understand their priorities and concerns and deliver on what they tell us.
“Having gone through a rigorous process to understand each other’s organisations, we’re sure the merger will unlock opportunities for us to do more for more Tower Hamlets residents.”
Anita Khan, the chief executive of THCH, will become the deputy chief executive of the new association when the merger is completed.
Ms Khan said: “Over the last few months, we’ve focused on confirming Poplar Harca as the best fit for THCH. Our board recognises the benefits and financial security that this partnership offers in achieving our shared goals.
“Both organisations have worked to ensure that a merger will not only improve services for residents, but also enable more investment into homes and community initiatives.”
In March this year, THCH was downgraded for its governance and financial viability, to non-complaint grades of G3/V3.
The Regulator of Social Housing found THCH was “unable to meet the costs of its day-to-day operating activities and repair liabilities” and was looking at a covenant waiver from its funder.
THCH had failed to identify the “full accounting implications of the Building Safety Act”, while it faced a “substantial programme of fire remediation work”, the regulator said.
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