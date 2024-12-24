London mayor announces additional funding to extend support for rough sleepers in the new year

The mayor of London has announced that charities will receive £300,000 to fund accommodation into the new year for those experiencing homelessness in the capital #UKhousing

Mr Khan said: “Decades of cuts to public services and the chronic housing shortage brought on by the previous government have led to a shocking rise in rough sleeping and homelessness.”

The investment, which was allocated to the Greater London Authority from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), forms part of Sadiq Khan’s campaign to end rough sleeping in the capital by 2030.

From July to September, the number of people sleeping rough for the first time increased by 12%, and in the past year, the number of children in temporary accommodation grew by 20,000.

The funding will allow homelessness charity Crisis to extend its temporary-accommodation scheme, which will provide shelter for 570 people, to the end of January.

St Mungo’s, another charity, will be able to carry out additional assessments and specialised case work.

Matt Downie, chief executive of Crisis, said: “This year, we’ve seen unprecedented demand for our services. Providing our guests with additional time to access tailored support through our hotel provision is a dignified and proven approach that we know changes lives.”

Crisis’s annual Christmas campaign houses rough sleepers in hotels across the capital and creates centres which provide support and services for those in temporary accommodation.