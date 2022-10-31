London mayor calls for government-funded rebate to freeze rent for social tenants and shared owners

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The mayor of London has called on the government to introduce a rebate to freeze rents for the capital’s 292,000 social housing tenants and shared owners.
Sadiq Khan said the rebate – a partial refund that would equate to a rent freeze for tenants – could be fully funded by housing benefit savings ministers are already planning to make from limiting rent increases in the social sector.
He explained that as the rebate would be funded from central government, councils and housing associations would not bear the cost.
The government is currently consulting on a rent increase cap for social landlords. Its preference is 5%, but the consultation also includes cap options of 3% and 7%.
Its aim is to protect tenants from huge rent increases – currently capped at Consumer Price Index (CPI) plus 1% – amid the cost of living crisis. CPI was 10.1% in September – the month when the rent increase cap is set.
Savills estimated that the proposed cap could wipe out up to £1.2bn for housing associations and £700m for councils against expected income.
The consultancy warned that this could have severe knock-on consequences for decarbonisation, development and the cost of new finance.
The London mayor also wants a rebate for shared owners, who are are not covered by the government’s cap proposals and whose rent increases are calculated using the Retail Price Index plus 0.5%.
Mr Khan has also called on the government to scrap the benefit cap, which he said unfairly targets larger families.
The benefit cap, which was introduced in April 2013, forces a limit on the total amount of benefit someone can get. In England, it means households can claim no more than £20,000 per year, or £23,000 in London.
He said: “Londoners living in social housing are on the frontline of the cost of living crisis, facing ever increasing bills and costs.
“That’s why I am urging ministers to implement a rent freeze for social housing tenants via a rebate to compensate for any upcoming social rent increases.”
Mr Khan said councils are building homes in the capital at a rate “not seen since the 1970s”, but that the government “needs to help ensure that inflation doesn’t render these homes unaffordable for those who need them”.
“A social housing rent freeze is the only sensible solution as we continue to build a London that is fairer for everyone,” he stated.
Dinah Roake, chair of the London Housing Panel, said there is also a need for more government investment in existing and new social housing, the need for which is “only increasing”.
A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities spokesperson said: “We know families are worried about the months ahead, which is why we recently consulted on whether to set a lower cap on social housing rent increases next year.
“The consultation closed on 12 October and we are carefully considering the responses. We will provide an update in due course.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly tenancy management newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories