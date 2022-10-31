London mayor calls for government-funded rebate to freeze rent for social tenants and shared owners

Sadiq Khan said the rebate – a partial refund that would equate to a rent freeze for tenants – could be fully funded by housing benefit savings ministers are already planning to make from limiting rent increases in the social sector.

He explained that as the rebate would be funded from central government, councils and housing associations would not bear the cost.

The government is currently consulting on a rent increase cap for social landlords. Its preference is 5%, but the consultation also includes cap options of 3% and 7%.

Its aim is to protect tenants from huge rent increases – currently capped at Consumer Price Index (CPI) plus 1% – amid the cost of living crisis. CPI was 10.1% in September – the month when the rent increase cap is set.