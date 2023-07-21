Sadiq Khan is calling on the government to help protect London’s housing supply at a time when more than 80,000 properties are listed for short-term let (STL) in the capital.

In July 2023, there were 81,792 listings in London on Airbnb. Of these, 50,401 are for entire properties, meaning at least one in every 74 homes in the capital is available for short-term let.

While STLs are a key part of the tourism industry in London, Mr Khan believes that a lack of sufficient regulation or resources for boroughs to monitor the situation is making it unclear how many are being let for longer than the rules permit.

Currently the rules allow homeowners to rent out their homes for 90 days a year.