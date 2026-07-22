London mayor reveals £58m retrofit fund for social landlords

The mayor of London has been given powers to deliver £58.7m of public funding to retrofit up to 5,000 social homes in the capital #UKhousing

It comes a year after the mayor and London Councils launched Warmer Homes London , a £10m retrofit scheme that has delivered improvements in 1,000 homes in the capital so far.

The cash will be used to provide better insulation, solar panels and heat pumps in council and housing association-owned homes in the city.

The fund is backed by London’s share of the £295m earmarked for social housing energy upgrades in the government’s Warm Homes Plan earlier this year.

Sir Sadiq Khan will distribute the cash through a new Home Energy Saving Fund, which launched today (22 July) and is the first devolved funding for retrofit schemes.

Sir Sadiq said: “Thousands of Londoners are living in inadequate homes that are freezing and damp in winter and unbearably hot during summer heatwaves.

“With this new funding, we can transform these homes for the future, making them more energy efficient, while also driving down bills and improving living conditions.

“As well as reducing fuel poverty, this will boost our economy, delivering more green jobs and skills so we can continue to scale up retrofitting across the city, supporting more Londoners to heat and cool their homes and reduce carbon emissions as we continue to build a fairer, more prosperous city for everyone.”

The funding will benefit 5,000 households and should deliver residents savings on their bills of up to £500 a year.

Clare Miller, chief executive of Clarion and vice-chair of the G15 group of London’s largest housing associations, said: “The mayor’s investment is welcome news for Londoners.

“It will help more households reduce their energy bills and support our efforts to tackle fuel poverty and provide homes that are warmer in winter, cooler in summer and healthier to live in.

“The G15 provides homes for around one in 10 Londoners, and our members are already investing hundreds of millions of pounds to improve the energy performance of residents’ homes through better insulation, low-carbon heating, solar panels and other retrofit measures.

“This funding will help us go further and reach more households, making a real difference to people’s everyday lives. We also welcome the government’s decision to devolve and bring forward this funding to London, allowing it to be targeted where it can have the greatest impact for residents.”