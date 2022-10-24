London mayor seeks partner for £107m industrial development on Greenwich Peninsula

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The London mayor is seeking a developer-led team for a £107m regeneration of an industrial site on the Greenwich Peninsula.
GLA Land and Property, City Hall’s development arm, is undertaking procurement for the 1.4-hectare site near the Blackwall Tunnel, currently occupied by a distribution warehouse.
According to the Greater London Authority (GLA), it wants to build “London’s first multi-storey industrial building” on the plot at 75 Bugsbys Way to attract new business to the area and create local jobs.
The site is part of the wider £8.4bn regeneration of the Greenwich Peninsula, which includes seven new neighbourhoods, 17,500 new homes and 48 acres of green space.
The successful developer will enter an agreement with the GLA to design, develop and build the £107m scheme, and will be granted a 250-year leasehold on the site.
Tom Copley, deputy London mayor for housing and residential development, said: “The mayor and I are committed to the regeneration of Greenwich, and other areas in London with significant potential for growth.
“The regeneration of 75 Bugsbys Way into one of London’s first multi-storey industrial buildings will be a landmark moment, transforming the Greenwich Peninsula into a thriving hub for commerce and business. This is an exciting opportunity, and I look forward to securing a partnership which brings to life our vision for a more prosperous city for all Londoners.”
GLA Land and Property was set up in 2012 to oversee the development of City Hall’s estimated 635-hectare land holdings, which include large areas of former dockland in east London.
The site at 75 Bugsby’s Way is located near the Greenwich Village urban quarter and developer U+I’s 1,500 home development at Morden Wharf.
An overall winner will be announced in August 2023.
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