London mayor seeks partner for £107m industrial development on Greenwich Peninsula

GLA Land and Property, City Hall’s development arm, is undertaking procurement for the 1.4-hectare site near the Blackwall Tunnel, currently occupied by a distribution warehouse.

According to the Greater London Authority (GLA), it wants to build “London’s first multi-storey industrial building” on the plot at 75 Bugsbys Way to attract new business to the area and create local jobs.

The site is part of the wider £8.4bn regeneration of the Greenwich Peninsula, which includes seven new neighbourhoods, 17,500 new homes and 48 acres of green space.