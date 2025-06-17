London mayor should cap service charges for new shared ownership homes

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The mayor of London should commit to capping service charges for new shared ownership homes and work to improve transparency in charges across the capital, according to a new report.
At the same time, the government should legislate to give social renters the same rights as leaseholders in terms of access to full service charge statements and invoices.
These are among several recommendations the report by the London Assembly’s housing committee, which highlights the increasing costs associated with leasehold in the capital.
It called on mayor Sir Sadiq Khan to include “designing down service charges” in his new London Plan.
This would involve developers being required to submit to their local authorities steps they have taken to ensure maximum lifespan of building components and “maximise whole-life value for money for leaseholders”.
The committee said that part of the reason service charges are so high is “because developers don’t build good-quality buildings”.
“Without a stronger focus on the quality of the homes that we build, service charges will remain high,” the report said.
The report, called “Worry and stress”: life as a leaseholder in London, is based on feedback from 900 Londoners. Of these, 798 were leaseholders, while the rest were either freeholders or tenants.
The housing committee, which also consulted with a range of experts on what is happening in London and why, heard that high costs are one of the key challenges with service charges.
Respondents to its survey were spending a median average of £3,912 per year – £326 per month – on their service charge.
The committee heard that every person who represented freeholders or managing agents agreed that transparency of leases and service charges is important.
“Yet, our survey respondents repeatedly reported poor transparency, works done poorly or not at all, or charges seen as fraudulent and price-gouging,” the report said.
Many shared owners reported that the current practice on service charges can “undermine the very point of shared ownership” – that it should be an affordable housing product.
According to the report, issues with leasehold as a tenure and the service charges that go with it are “longstanding”.
It said: “Due to the tireless commitment of campaigners, leasehold reform was placed firmly on the government’s agenda, with the previous government passing the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act 2024.
“The current government is now implementing that act and developing the upcoming Commonhold Bill. The mayor also has his own service charges charter and leasehold guide for Londoners.
“However, despite these measures, the committee has been extremely concerned to hear the ongoing reports of Londoners facing high service charges that often lack transparency and are, at worst, wrong and unfair.”
The report has made nine recommendations, including that the Greater London Authority (GLA) work with the G15 to understand the impact that mergers and acquisitions are having on service charges.
Several G15 members did sign up to a new shared ownership code that was created by the Shared Ownership Council and announced earlier this month.
This cross-sector initiative aims to create a standardised offer, improve customer service and satisfaction. It is also hoped a more standardised model may help unlock additional investment in the tenure.
For the GLA, it should set out good practice guidance for its investment partners with the aim of preventing mergers and acquisitions from causing incorrect service charges. This work should be started by the end of 2025.
The work to improve transparency in leasehold service charges in London should also include updating the Leasehold Guide for Londoners. The guide should be updated to reflect the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act 2024 and the Building Safety Act 2022, and explain the instances where leaseholders are likely to pay higher service charges, such as in taller buildings or where the freeholder is a private individual or company.
Ahead of the government legislating to give social renters the same rights as leaseholders in terms of access to full service charge statements and invoices, the GLA should add equal transparency for social tenants to its Service Charges Charter by the end of 2025.
By the end of 2025, the GLA should amend the Service Charges Charter to state that potential buyers should be provided with estimated service charge and rental increases, by raw numbers and by percentage increase, for each of the first 10 years of ownership.
The GLA should also work with housing providers to ensure that they have “transparent, accessible” policies for supporting shared owners whose housing costs have increased over 40% of net household income.
The report recommended that the GLA should conduct research on potential models for capping service charges in new build shared ownership. This should be completed by the end of this year.
The mayor should also run a research project on commonhold challenges in London.
Harry Scoffin, founder of campaign group Free Leaseholders, said: “Leasehold is a cost of living emergency, and leaseholders are sick of being policy lab rats.”
He said the housing committee has “listened”. “We hope this is the last such report before the government brings leasehold to an end, as Labour pledged in their manifesto,” Mr Scoffin added.
A spokesperson for the mayor of London said Mr Khan has “long called for an end to the feudal leasehold system” and he “supports the government’s plans to scrap leasehold on new build flats and to introduce commonhold as the default tenure”.
“Fixing the housing crisis, which is hitting young Londoners and potential homeowners particularly hard, is one of his top priorities, and he has consistently stood up for leaseholders including by introducing the Service Charges Charter.
“He will continue to work with the government, councils and others to support leaseholders and build the genuinely affordable homes Londoners desperately need and deserve,” the spokesperson said.
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has been contacted for comment.
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