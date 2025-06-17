London mayor should cap service charges for new shared ownership homes

The mayor of London should commit to capping service charges for new shared ownership homes and work to improve transparency in charges across the capital #UKhousing

The committee said that part of the reason service charges are so high is “because developers don’t build good-quality buildings”.

This would involve developers being required to submit to their local authorities steps they have taken to ensure maximum lifespan of building components and “maximise whole-life value for money for leaseholders”.

It called on mayor Sir Sadiq Khan to include “designing down service charges” in his new London Plan.

These are among several recommendations the report by the London Assembly’s housing committee, which highlights the increasing costs associated with leasehold in the capital.

At the same time, the government should legislate to give social renters the same rights as leaseholders in terms of access to full service charge statements and invoices.

“Without a stronger focus on the quality of the homes that we build, service charges will remain high,” the report said.

The report, called “Worry and stress”: life as a leaseholder in London, is based on feedback from 900 Londoners. Of these, 798 were leaseholders, while the rest were either freeholders or tenants.

The housing committee, which also consulted with a range of experts on what is happening in London and why, heard that high costs are one of the key challenges with service charges.

Respondents to its survey were spending a median average of £3,912 per year – £326 per month – on their service charge.

The committee heard that every person who represented freeholders or managing agents agreed that transparency of leases and service charges is important.

“Yet, our survey respondents repeatedly reported poor transparency, works done poorly or not at all, or charges seen as fraudulent and price-gouging,” the report said.

Many shared owners reported that the current practice on service charges can “undermine the very point of shared ownership” – that it should be an affordable housing product.

According to the report, issues with leasehold as a tenure and the service charges that go with it are “longstanding”.

It said: “Due to the tireless commitment of campaigners, leasehold reform was placed firmly on the government’s agenda, with the previous government passing the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act 2024.

“The current government is now implementing that act and developing the upcoming Commonhold Bill. The mayor also has his own service charges charter and leasehold guide for Londoners.

“However, despite these measures, the committee has been extremely concerned to hear the ongoing reports of Londoners facing high service charges that often lack transparency and are, at worst, wrong and unfair.”