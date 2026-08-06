London mayor’s £400,000 enforcement fund for Renters’ Rights Act opens for bids

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A £400,000 fund from the London mayor has launched today to help enforce the Renters’ Rights Act.
The Renters’ Rights Enforcement Fund will go to frontline organisations that support renters with free advice and information on how to challenge rogue landlords, as well as be invested in training councils to enforce the new law.
The Renters’ Rights Act came into force in May. It strengthened protections for private renters in England, banning no-fault evictions, abolishing blanket bans on tenants who have children or receive benefits, and cracking down on bidding wars.
The £400m fund was announced by mayor Sir Sadiq Khan in March with a promise to help educate renters on their rights in relation to the law.
Sir Sadiq said: “The Renters’ Rights Act is a game-changer for tenants. It gives millions of renters stronger rights and greater security.
“But those rights will only make a difference if people know about them, can use them and have somewhere to go for help.
“That’s why I’m investing in organisations that will stand alongside renters, helping them challenge rogue landlords and get justice when their rights are ignored.
“At the same time, we’re making sure councils have the training they need to enforce the new law so that bad landlords face the consequences of breaking the rules.”
An estimated 2.7 million Londoners live in private rented accommodation.
During Questions to the Mayor in June, Sir Sadiq said the fund would complement the work of London’s private rented sector partnership, which was launched in 2017 to share best practice and intelligence on rogue landlords among the capital’s 33 boroughs.
Susie Dye, grants manager – housing at anti-poverty charity Trust for London, said: “For too long, renters on low incomes didn’t feel they could complain about expensive, substandard homes.
“Either they didn’t know they had rights, or they were afraid of being evicted.
“The act has at last weighed the scales in their favour, but we need to make sure people know about it.”
Applications are now open for organisations to bid for cash from the Renters’ Rights Enforcement Fund, which will be delivered over three years, with the process expected to close in October.
Delegates at Housing 2026 heard the results of an annual survey which found that 69% of tenants were unsure of the Renters’ Rights Act and one-fifth of landlords were not confident with the changes.
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